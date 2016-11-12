Golden Globes: deux nominations pour le film «Arrival» de Denis Villeneuve

À lire aussi: «L'arrivée», un excellent film hollywoodien de Denis Villeneuve

Le plus récent film du réalisateur québécois Denis Villeneuve, «Arrival» («L'arrivée», en version française) obtient deux nominations en vue du gala des Golden Globes 2017, qui célèbrera le meilleur de la télévision et du cinéma américains, le 8 janvier.

Amy Adams est sélectionnée dans la catégorie Meilleure actrice pour un drame grâce à son travail dans ce long métrage de science-fiction. Dans cette même catégorie, on retrouve Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving) et, surtout, Natalie Portman (Jackie) dans le rôle de Jackie Kennedy.

L'actrice Amy Adams dans le film «Arrival» / Photo: courtoisie Paramount Pictures

Arrival se mérite par ailleurs une mention dans la catégorie de la meilleure bande originale.

Les 74e Golden Globes auront lieu le 8 janvier à l’hôtel Bervely Hilton, en Californie. Le très apprécié animateur Jimmy Fallon sera le maître de cérémonie.

Voici la liste des nominations (offerte dans son entièreté sur le site internet du Vanity Fair)

CINÉMA

Meilleur film, drame

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Meilleur film, comédie ou comédie musicale

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans un drame

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans un drame

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans une comédie ou comédie musicale

Emma Stone, La La Land

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans une comédie ou comédie musicale

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Meilleure performance dans un second rôle par une actrice dans un film

Viola Davis, Fences

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Meilleure performance dans un second rôle par un acteur dans un film

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Meilleur film d’animation

Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing Trolls

Zootopia

Meilleure chanson originale, film

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Meilleure bande sonore, film

Arrival

Lion

La La Land

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Meilleur film, langue étrangère

Elle

Divines

Toni Erdmann

Neruda

The Salesman

Meilleur réalisateur, film

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Meilleur scénario, film

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Hell or High Water

TÉLÉVISION

Meilleure série télé, drame

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Crown

Westworld

This Is Us

Meilleure série télé, comédie ou comédie musicale

Transparent

Atlanta

Veep

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans un drame

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans un drame

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Meilleure performance par un acteur dans une comédie ou comédie musicale

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Nick Nolte, Graves

Meilleure performance par une actrice dans une comédie ou comédie musicale

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce